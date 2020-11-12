Oct. 28 at 10 a.m., police responded to a Wolcott home after it was reported that someone violated court-issued conditions of release. No one answered the door upon officers’ arrival, but as police were pulling out of the driveway, they saw the suspect, Adam Warner, 31, of Wolcott, pulling in, then abruptly pulling out and driving away. Troopers found Warner parked down the road with a passenger, with whom he was barred from contacting. Warner ran, but was caught and arrested for violating conditions of release.
Nov. 6, police received a report of a burglary at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center from Oct. 5. The suspect appeared to have broken into a maintenance shop and stole two chainsaws and various hand tools. Police are investigating and asking anyone with information to call 334-8881.
Nov. 6 at 11:32 p.m., police arrested Crystal Peck, 34, of Craftsbury, for DUI No 1. Police had received numerous reports of an erratic driver on South Craftsbury Road, and found the vehicle in question on Black River Road.
