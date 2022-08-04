July 27 at 10:30 a.m., William Cardinal, 72, of Cambridge was arrested for aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful mischief and criminal threatening in an incident at a home near the wrong-way bridge in Cambridge village where police say he pointed a pellet gun that looked like a rifle at two people and fired it at one of their trucks. Cardinal was taken to Northwest Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
