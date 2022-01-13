Jan. 7, 3:05 p.m., police arrested Dennis Langford, 30, of Jeffersonville, for unlawful mischief and driving with a suspended license in an apparent road rage incident on Route 15 in Cambridge. Police said he was driving erratically and after passing another vehicle traveling below the speed limit due to poor road conditions, he threw an object at the vehicle, cracking its windshield. While the other driver tried to get close enough to get Langford’s license plate number, he “slammed on his brakes, causing a crash.” He was taken to Copley Hospital for minor injuries.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
