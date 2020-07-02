June 26 at 7:50 p.m., after a traffic stop on Route 2 in Middlesex, police charged Corey Kathan, 24, of Waterbury with driving under the influence.
June 29 at 12:29 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in Westminster. Police said the driver — Melissa A. George, 32, of Johnson — was in possession of fentanyl, as was her passenger, 35-year old Joseph A. Peets, also of Johnson.
In addition, police said Peets, who had an arrest warrant from Washington County, provided a false name when questioned. Police charged Peets with narcotic possession and providing false information to law enforcement. He was jailed on $5,000 bail. George was also charged with narcotic possession and was released. Police have applied for a search warrant and suggested additional charges might be forthcoming. Both are scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 25 in Windham County Criminal Court.
June 30 at 3:04 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 89 in Waterbury. Police said 56-year-old Fred Seavey — who police said had no fixed address — was driving north in the passing lane in a Nissan Altima when the vehicle went off the road and struck a rock ledge. Seavey was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the Middlesex Barracks at 229-9191.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by prosecutors and can be amended or dropped. This includes reports from the two Vermont State Police troopers assigned to Waterbury, as well as other local incidents.
