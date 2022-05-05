May 3, 2:52 p.m., police arrested Forrest Lamphere, 26, of Lowell, on a felony warrant from Orleans County on a charge of aggravated domestic assault. He was stopped going 76 mph in a 50-mph zone on Route 100 in Hyde Park. He was arraigned at Lamoille County Superior Court and released on conditions.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
