July 17 at 12:46 p.m., state troopers executed a search warrant at a home on Camp Road in Eden and subsequently arrested Joseph Lilly, 31, of Eden for violating an abuse prevention order, simple assault and criminal threatening, and aggravated assault.
Lilly reportedly violated a stalking order by making continued threats toward a town employee. He also trespassed on a neighbor’s property, physically assaulted the neighbor and threatened to sexually assault one of their family members, police reported.
Police say Lilly subsequently trespassed on another property and assaulted his elderly neighbor.
He was ordered held without bail and lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
•••
July 19 at 5:17 hours, a 75-year-old Eden man died in an ATV crash on Route 100 near North Road in Eden. Police said Lewis Jones pulled onto Route 100 into the path of an oncoming car driven by Anthony Acorace, 56, of North Troy, who tried to swerve to avoid a collision. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.
The North Road intersection with the state highway was closed for approximately 3.5 hours as state police reconstructed the crash with assistance from the Lamoille County Sherriff’s Department, North Eastern Medical Services and the North Hyde Park Eden Fire Department. Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to call Trooper Brandon Sweet at 802-878-7111.
•••
July 19 at 7:42 p.m., Jared Lilly, 61, of Eden was arrested for obstruction of justice and criminal threatening after state police received a report that Lilly was threatening some neighbors.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
