July 14 at 9:51 p.m., after a traffic stop on Route 100 in Duxbury, police charged Walter J. Murphy, 50, of Moretown with driving under the influence, first offense.

July 16 at 7:11 p.m., police responded to North Main Street in Waterbury for a theft complaint. While there, police spoke with Sandra Richardson, 67, of Waterbury and alleged she had consumed alcohol in violation of her conditions of release. In June, police also charged Richardson with violating her conditions of release after finding her allegedly under the influence of alcohol. In March, Richardson had been charged with domestic assault.

July 21 at 11:46 p.m. on Route 100, Waterbury, police stopped a car with a missing headlight. The driver, Erik Griffin, 39, of Waterbury Center, appeared to be impaired, police said, and was charged with driving under the influence after refusing to provide a breath sample.

