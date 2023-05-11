Shania Plante, 25, of Morristown, was arrested May 5 for obstruction of justice, aggravated disorderly conduct and criminal threatening for allegedly threatening someone in Cambridge.
Vermont State Police received a report May 2 from a victim in a sexual assault case that Plante threatened and intimidated them after they had accused Plante of sexual assault and reported it to police.
Plante was transported to the Morristown Police Department and has been ordered to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court on May 10.
May 7 at 3:27 p.m., police responded to a motorcycle crash at 6001 Vermont Route 108 South in Cambridge, to find Joseph Gonyea, 61, of Alburgh, who had slid on gravel while navigating a turn in the road, lost control and hit a guardrail. Gonyea was taken to University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, which police described as moderate.
The Cambridge Fire Department and Fairfax Rescue assisted at the scene.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
