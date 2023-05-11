Shania Plante, 25, of Morristown, was arrested May 5 for obstruction of justice, aggravated disorderly conduct and criminal threatening for allegedly threatening someone in Cambridge.

Vermont State Police received a report May 2 from a victim in a sexual assault case that Plante threatened and intimidated them after they had accused Plante of sexual assault and reported it to police.

