Aug. 28 at 10:44 p.m., police are investigating a theft from Aubuchon Hardware in Cambridge. Police said a man described at 5-feet, 10 inches tall, with tan pants, black coat and wearing a blue bandana on his head took multiple tools from the store. The man was driving a black Jeep with tinted windows with the Vermont license plate HWP 854 on the front and no plate on the rear of the vehicle. Contact Trooper Archer at 802-878-7111 with any information.
Sept. 2 at 3 p.m., police are seeking information about a man who allegedly violently abused his dog at the Elmore Beach. A witness described the man as 6-foot tall, 200 pounds with a chest-length brown beard. He may have been with two toddlers and a woman. The dog was described as a 100-pound black lab. Anyone who may know the suspect or who witnessed the event should contact Trooper Keith Cote at 802-878-7111.
