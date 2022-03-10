March 3, 12:51 p.m., an accident involving four cars closed Waterbury-Stowe Road in Waterbury for a short time after state police say Dylan Roberge, 20, of Colchester, while trying to avoid a vehicle that had slowed down for a turning car, first clipped it and then hit a telephone pole. While troopers worked the scene, Thomas Priebe, 63, of Waterbury, rear-ended a fourth car that had slowed down at the crash site. There were no injuries.
March 2, 2:20 p.m., a Vermont State Police trooper stopped Joshua Poquette, 28, of Hyde Park on Route 15 in the village of Johnson after Poquette failed to stop for a pedestrian in the crosswalk. He was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence, first offense.
March 2, 7:42 a.m., state police, the Waterbury Fire Department and Waterbury Ambulance Service responded to three cars off the road on Route 100 in Waterbury Center near Gregg Hill Road. Police said each driver left the snow-covered road braking for slowed or stopped vehicles. There were no injuries, and traffic was delayed for approximately two hours.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.