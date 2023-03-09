Feb. 25 at 9:50 p.m., Sandra Richardi, 58, of Derby was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, after police received multiple calls about a vehicle driving erratically on Route 100 in Lowell. Troopers located the Richardi’s vehicle off the side of Route 100 in Eden.
March 3 at 11:52 p.m., police arrived to Route 15 in Johnson for a report of a vehicle attempting to leave the scene of a crash. Andrew May, 31, of Johnson, was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence, first offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.