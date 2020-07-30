July 21 at 11:20 p.m. at Route 100 and Knowles Flat Road in Eden, Dennis Hodgdon, 43, of Craftsbury was charged with a fifth offense of driving under the influence, plus driving after license suspension and giving false information to police. Hodgdon had been stopped for a moving violation. Police allege he tried to implicate someone else during their investigation. Initially, he was held without bail at the Northwest Correctional Facility; he’s due in court Sept. 30.
July 27 at 6:41 p.m. on Moretown Mountain Road in Moretown, Joshua A. Pellerin, 35, of Waterbury Center was charged with driving under the influence No. 3, violating conditions of release from an earlier case, and neglect of a vulnerable adult. Troopers were sent to check out a report of an unconscious man in a vehicle in Moretown. It was Pellerin, and police said he showed numerous signs of impairment. Investigation revealed Pellerin had violated his court order not to consume alcohol. Troopers also discovered Pellerin was in charge of a vulnerable adult, who was with him in the vehicle. He’s due in court July 28.
