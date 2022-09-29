Sept. 27 at 12:15 a.m., troopers responded to a crash scene on Kinsley Road in Cambridge and found a 2001 Toyota Tundra on its roof. Police cited the driver, Daniel Pearson, 41, of Waterbury, for operating a vehicle that was not equipped with an interlock device, a restriction on his driver’s license.
Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m., Pamela Beauregard, 57, of Waterville, was arrested for driving under the influence after police arrived at Route 109 in Cambridge to find Beauregard’s Subaru Outback had gone off the road.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
