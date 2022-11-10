Oct. 31 at 5:39 p.m., Kane Plante, 33, of Morrisville, was cited for driving with a criminally suspended license after being stopped for speeding on Route 12 in Morrisville.
Nov. 1 at 6:57 a.m., Matthew Gillespie, 31, of Waterville, was cited for violating conditions of release after state troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on Route 15 between John Putnam Memorial Drive and Route 104 in Cambridge where they found Gillespie, who is not allowed to drive a motor vehicle.
Oct. 18 or 19, unknown time, Allen Robarge, 26, of Hardwick, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident after police said it was his car that struck a utility pole on Route 118 at the intersection of Knowles Flat Road in Eden. The pole was severed at its base, and police said Robarge left the scene.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
