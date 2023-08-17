Aug. 13, 3:59 p.m., Jordan Heminway, 29, of Richford, was arrested on an active warrant after being alerted he was at a residence on Route 15 in Cambridge. The warrant was for failure to appear in court stemming from violating conditions of release. He was transported to the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury for lack of $200 bail.
Aug. 14 at 2:43 p.m., Edward Harakaly, 37, of Eden, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Lower Main Street in Johnson. Police saw Harakaly walking in Johnson and knew he failed to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court in June to face charges of domestic assault, driving under the influence, second offense, and resisting arrest. After being seen taken to the courthouse to be seen, the judge released him.
