Dec. 1, 3:29 a.m., a 2005 Ford Ranger driven by Peter Fodge, 33, of Fletcher, slid off a snowy Route 108 near Pollander Road in Cambridge and overturned. He refused medical treatment at the scene, but later told police he sustained serious fractures to his upper body. The truck was totaled.
Dec. 6, 10:26 p.m., police arrested Sheila Beaulieu, 50, of Bakersfield, for first degree aggravated domestic assault after a family fight at a home in Jeffersonville.
Dec. 6, 2:32 p.m., two neighbors in Cambridge were arrested after a dispute broke out on Church Street. Justin Roome, 43, of Cambridge, was arrested for unlawful mischief and criminal threatening. Timothy Thompson, 33, also of Cambridge, was also cited on a charge of unlawful mischief.
Dec. 7, 11:37 p.m., William Bassett , 36, of Johnson, was arrested for domestic assault and DUI #4 after police were called to a family fight on Plot Road in Cambridge.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
