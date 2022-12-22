Dec. 11 at 4:47 p.m., Jared Jones, 44, of North Wolcott, totaled his 2003 GMC Sierra after he lost control of his vehicle on a snow-covered and icy Route 15 near Sunny Acres Road in Cambridge. The car went off the road and hit a tree. Jones was taken to University of Vermont Medical Center as a precaution. Alcohol and speed are factors in this crash, and police say the incident is still under investigation. Troopers were assisted by Vermont Fish and Wildlife, Cambridge fire, Northern Emergency Medical Services and Stones Automotive.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
