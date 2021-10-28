Oct. 23, 12:31 a.m., police arrested Daniel W. Lafountain, 35, of Jeffersonville, for driving under the influence #2 after a motor vehicle stop for defective equipment on Route 108 South.
Oct. 23, 10:09 p.m., Samantha Bishop, 29, of Jeffersonville, was arrested for DUI after police pulled her over on Route 15 in Underhill for several motor vehicle violations.
Oct. 25, 10:17 p.m., Angelina Perkins, 32, of Essex, was arrested for violating conditions of release by texting someone in Cambridge she was prohibiting from contacting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.