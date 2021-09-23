Sept. 13, 5:15 p.m., Yohan Sandor Lopez Diaz, 41, of Hialeh, Fla., was ticketed for driving his big rig into Smugglers Notch. Diaz stopped short of the hairpin turns on the Stowe side of the Notch, and Stowe police and state troopers directed traffic as he backed down Route 108. Diaz said he’d seen the “No Tractor Trailer” signs but did not know how to make it to his destination.
Sept. 16, 9 p.m., police arrested an Essex man, Peter Morel, 34, at the Jolley convenience store on Route 15 in Johnson on an active warrant for leaving the scene of an earlier accident in Lamoille County. He was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans and is expected to appear in Lamoille court Sept. 17.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
