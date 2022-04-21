On April 18, 3:16 p.m., Kira Burgess, 27, of Cambridge was arrested on an active warrant and driving with a suspended license and lodged at the Chittenden County Correctional Center after being stopped by police near the intersection of Park Street and Route 15 in Underhill.
April 18, 3:42 p.m., after receiving several reports of a vehicle crashing into different sections of guardrail along Route 108 near Stebbins Road in Cambridge, state troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, but its driver failed to stop. stop. After the vehicle and driver, Kendra Daigle-Arnold, 21, no known address, were located and she was arrested for driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and attempting to elude.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
