Sept. 27, 1:20 p.m., Clayton Smith, 35, of Barre, was arrested for driving under the influence after a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 15 in Cambridge. Police later located the car at the Cupboard Deli, and suspected Smith was under the influence.
Sept. 27, 3:54 p.m., a driver on Route 109 in Cambridge lost control of his tow truck in wet, rainy conditions and hit an embankment. The driver sustained minor injuries. The truck blocked the road for 45 minutes.
Sept. 26, 8:25 p.m., Jason Schofield, 38, who is homeless, was charged with aggravated operation without owner’s consent, possession of narcotics, driving with a criminally suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident. Police say Schofield approached an employee of Angelina’s Italian Restaurant in Cambridge for a ride to Burlington. After they declined, police alleged he stole the 2016 Toyota Corolla. He later crashed the vehicle on Old Stage Road in Essex. Police say they found a small amount of prescription drugs in Schofield’s possession, and the car sustained major damage He was lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of $250 bail.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
