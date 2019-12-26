On Dec. 20 between 9:30 and 11 p.m., Vermont State Police conducted a drunken driving/sobriety checkpoint on Route 100 in Waterbury. The Washington County Sheriff’s Department and the Barre City and Barre Town police departments assisted with staffing and running the checkpoint.
During the checkpoint, 326 vehicles passed through and six drivers were screened for possible impaired operation. After standardized field sobriety tests were conducted, one driver was found to be impaired and was arrested. A second vehicle was seized and a warrant was being sought to search its contents.
Police said the public appeared very appreciative of the checkpoint and complimented several officers on the effort.
•••
Dec. 15, 12:54 a.m., police stopped a vehicle with a headlight out on Cadys Falls Road in Morristown and charged Moriah Serradimigni, 45, of Waterville with driving under the influence.
Dec. 19, 5:43 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Route 118 in Eden and charged Katelyn Button, 30, of Enosburg with driving after criminal license suspension.
Dec. 19, 7:19 p.m., after a crash on Interstate 89 near Sharon, Mark-Joseph Papineau-Robbins, 28, of Waterville was charged with driving under the influence. A passenger in the car was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.
Dec. 20, 10:51 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Route 100 in Waterbury and charged David T. Blythe, 24, of Montpelier with driving under the influence.