April 20 at 11:15 a.m., police arrested Rene Maxfield, 85, of Belvidere, for possession of firearms at his residence on Vermont Route 109. On March 30, police began an investigation into Maxfield based on information received from the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department for possibly possessing two firearms. Maxfield is prohibited from having firearms under the Brady bill. Troopers arrested Maxfield after executing a search warrant on his property and seizing two firearms.
Oct. 8, 2022, police arrested Tyler Mason, 36, of Cambridge, with sexual assault, criminal threatening, and disturbing the peace by electronic communications after investigating a sexual assault report at a North Main Street address. Police allege that Mason sent threatening messages to multiple people on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.