Dec. 5, 6:53 a.m., Jasmyn Nichols, 30, of Johnson, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident after a report of a car in the middle of Junction Hill Road in Cambridge. Police say Nichols’ car went off the road the previous night and damaged town property.
Dec. 21, 5:51 p.m., police arrested Tina Rae, 50, of Hyde Park, for driving under the influence at a gas station on Route 15 in Jeffersonville after receiving several reports of an erratic driver on Route 15.
Dec. 23, 4:51 p.m., Brandon Hislop, 23, of Hardwick, was arrested for DUI, first offense after finding a disabled vehicle on Route 15 at Sweetser Road.
Dec. 27, 7:49 a.m., police responded to a one-car crash on an icy Old Deuso Road in Eden after Bonnie Trombley, 48, of Eden, lost control of her vehicle and slid off the road. Her vehicle rolled onto its roof, but she was able to get out of the vehicle uninjured. North Hyde Park and Eden fire department assisted.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
