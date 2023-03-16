March 8, 7:15 a.m., Carolyn Porter, 61, of Cambridge, suffered minor injuries after police say she rolled her Jeep Liberty on Route 15 near Putnam Road in Cambridge. Several passing drivers stopped to assist until police arrived and Cambridge Fire and Rescue were able to extricate Porter from the vehicle. The road was briefly closed. Police say the Jeep fishtailed on ice, causing it to go off the side of the road and roll at least once. The car was totaled.
March 8 at 10:33 a.m., after getting a report of a man who crashed into a power pole on Edwards Road in Cambridge and who then got out of his truck and headed into a nearby home, police tracked down Richard Edwards, 52, of Cambridge, to evaluate his injuries. He was taken to Copley Hospital. No charges have been filed. Edwards’s 2019 Chevy Silverado was totaled, police say.
