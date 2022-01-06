Dec. 29, 12:20 a.m., James Philip, 39, of Eden, was arrested for aggravated domestic assault and interference with access to emergency services after a report of a family fight at a home on Camp Road. Police say Philip “caused significant injury to a domestic partner.” He was released on conditions.
Jan. 2, 4:46 p.m., Christopher Harper, 34, of Jeffersonville was arrested for driving under the influence, second offense, and unlawful mischief after police say he lost control of his vehicle in on Route 15 in Cambridge and hit another vehicle. Later, police said Harper intentionally damaged state-owned property inside the barracks.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.