Aug. 25 at 10:34 a.m., police say James Chipados, 72, of Eden, fell asleep while driving north on Route 100 near Ash Lane in Eden, drifted into the other lane, and hit another car. There were no injuries, but due to leaking fluids and debris the North Hyde Park/Eden Fire Department cleaned up the scene and directed traffic. Spaulding was issued a traffic citation.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
