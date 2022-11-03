Oct. 29 at 7:34 p.m., Jessica Goodwin, 41, who police describe as transient, was arrested for unlawful mischief after she reportedly tried to break into the coin machine at The Laundry Lounge on Maple Street in Cambridge. Troopers said they found Goodwin in the store in possession of a knife and screwdriver used in the attempted theft.
Oct. 30 at 7:12 p.m., Devon Drown, 21, of St. Johnsbury was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, after police say he crashed his Dodge truck into the guardrail at the Wrong Way Bridge on Route 15 in Cambridge. Both he and a passenger were uninjured. Drown was taken to detox after processing.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.