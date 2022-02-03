Jan. 28, 5:10 p.m., an Elmore man died of his injuries in an accident on Beach Road in Elmore. Morristown Police Department and Morrisville Rescue arrived on scene to find Michael Fitzgerald, 74, who suffered a “medical event” and who was taken to Copley Hospital, where he later died. Police say his vehicle, a 2005 Subaru Legacy, went off the road and sustained minimal damage. The crash remains under investigation.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
