Oct. 9 at 6 2:09 p.m., police cited Matthew J. Gillespie, 29, of Waterville, into court on suspicion of driving after criminal license suspension.
Oct. 15 at 10:20 a.m., the third tractor-trailer truck in as many weeks got stuck on Route 108 through Smugglers Notch, on the Stowe side of the tight squeeze, blocking traffic through the Notch for more than an hour while police helped the truck back down the road. The driver, Braden Pitchford, 26, of Gillespie, Ill., was fined $1,192 and docked two points on his driver’s license, because such commercial vehicles are not allowed in the Notch, per state law.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
