July 30, 12:41 p.m., A Colchester man was treated for minor injuries at Copley Hospital after police say he lost control of his motorcycle on Route 12 about three miles south of Lake Elmore. Police said Alexander Putzier, 18, was going over the crest of a hill and lost control on the downhill.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
