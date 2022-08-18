Aug. 12 at 10:34 p.m., police arrested Erik Lavery, 27, of Essex Junction, for assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and hindering arrest after a woman called to report that a man was trying to break into her apartment in Cambridge. Police said Lavery physically confronted the the trooper, who tased him and took him into custody. Lavery was taken to the Northwestern Correctional Facility for detoxification.
Aug. 3 at 10:30 a.m., police cited Travis White, 38, who police say is transient, with violating conditions of release for calling someone in Elmore on the phone who he was not to have any contact with.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
