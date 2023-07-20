May 15, 2:30 a.m., Cody Kane, 36, of St. Albans, was arrested for petit larceny. Police said entered another person’s home on South Main Street in Cambridge and took some personal belongings.
July 6, following a death investigation, Vermont State Police has ruled the death of Tate Holtzman, 3, of Cambridge, accidental. The office of the chief medical examiner in Burlington determined the cause of his death as drowning and classified it as an accident. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
July 12 at 7:18 p.m., Aaron M. Lafountain, 34, of Cambridge, was arrested for driving under the influence, third offense, criminal refusal, violating conditions of release and driving with a suspended license. Police were called to a single-vehicle rollover crash on River Road in Fletcher where they found Lafountain and passenger, who was later transported to the Northwestern Medical Center with minor injuries. Lafountain was uninjured. He was found to have violated several conditions of release, including curfew, to not operate a motor vehicle, and to not consume alcohol. The vehicle was totaled. Bail was set at $2,000.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
