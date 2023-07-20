May 15, 2:30 a.m., Cody Kane, 36, of St. Albans, was arrested for petit larceny. Police said entered another person’s home on South Main Street in Cambridge and took some personal belongings.

July 6, following a death investigation, Vermont State Police has ruled the death of Tate Holtzman, 3, of Cambridge, accidental. The office of the chief medical examiner in Burlington determined the cause of his death as drowning and classified it as an accident. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

