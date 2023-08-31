Aug. 11 at 10:48 p.m., Miranda Bushey, 28, Colchester, was arrested for unlawful mischief, aggravated disorderly conduct and criminal threatening, after police were called to a Cambridge home Bushey was allegedly causing a scene at. Police say Bushey followed the residents in their vehicles all the way from Colchester to Cambridge, making threats, and causing damage to a vehicle at the home.
Aug. 24 at 5 p.m., Alain Fradette, 63, of Hardwick, was arrested for possession of cocaine and driving after criminal license suspension, following a traffic stop on Brooklyn Street in Morrisville. Police discovered the passenger, Serina Flood, 31, of Woodbury, had a warrant out for her arrest for failing to appear in court for a previous petit larceny charge and she, too, was taken into custody.
