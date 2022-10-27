Oct. 14 at 8:34 p.m., Todd Howard, 23, of Cambridge, was arrested for driving under the influence after troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Upper Pleasant Valley Road in Cambridge.
Oct. 19 at an unknown time, troopers responded to the scene of a one-car crash at the intersection of Route 118 and Knowles Flat Road in Eden. Police say a 2009 Subaru Impreza traveling east on the state highway went off the road and struck a utility pole, severing it at the base. The driver left the scene. Anyone with information should call 802-878-7111.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
