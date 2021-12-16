Following an investigation of a sexual assault that took place on July 4 in Cambridge, Nash Krywka, 25, of Cambridge, was arrested for sexual assault and released on conditions.
Dec. 6, 8:16 p.m., Robert Holden, 57, of Cambridge, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, after a routine traffic stop at the intersection of Routes 15 and 108 in Cambridge.
Dec. 9, 5:18 p.m., Seth Thomas, 44, of Fayston, was arrested for DUI #1, negligent operation, attempting to elude and excessive speed after he was stopped for speeding on Stagecoach Road in Morristown.
Dec. 9, 2:18 p.m., Tyler Scott, 66, of Essex, suffered minor scrapes and cuts after his car slid off Route 15 into a ditch near Cady Hill. Police said roads were lightly covered with snow and Route 15 was down to one lane while the vehicle was removed.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
