Sept. 27 at 5:15 p.m., police arrested Timothy Eastman, 25, of Hyde Park, at the scene of a one-vehicle rollover crash on Route 109 in Cambridge near Millers Meadow for operating a motor vehicle while his license was under criminal suspension and on an active arrest warrant. He was taken to Lamoille County District Court and released after posting $100 bail.
Sept. 27 at 10:20 p.m., Kenyon Jacobs-Martin, 25, Richford, was cited for excessive speed. Radar clocked Jacobs-Martin going 85 mph in a 50-mph zone on Route 15 in Cambridge near Cady Hill Road, police said.
Sept. 27 at 7:13 a.m., a break-in was reported at the Laundry Lounge on Maple Street in Cambridge. An unknown person pried open the door that leads to the room housing the laundry’s coin machine and made off with a “bucket of coins.” Anyone with information should contact Trooper Shamir Exantus at 802-878-7111.
Sept. 26 at 3:25 p.m., the rear-end of 2018 GMC Sierra was heavily damaged in a two-vehicle crash on Route 15 in Cambridge near the Wells Farm Road intersection. Police say Jean Squires, 40, of Berlin, didn’t stop her International box truck in time as Marcel LeClair, 76, of Essex Junction, slowed to let another vehicle turn onto Wells Farm Road. Cambridge Fire Department and Cambridge Rescue helped at the scene.
Aug. 15 at 5:36 p.m., after an investigation of a retail theft at Kinney Drugs in Cambridge, police arrested Jennifer Badger, 32, of Fletcher, after they say she left the store with several items without paying for them.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
