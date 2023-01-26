Jan. 23 at 7:51 a.m., police responded to a one-car crash on Route 108 near Sterling Drive in Cambridge. Police say that Meghan Hansen, 22, of Richford, lost control on some ice and slid into an embankment before her vehicle rolled over onto its side. Hansen was transported to Copley Hospital.
Jan. 17 at 1:24 p.m., no one was injured in a three-car crash on Route 15 near Richie’s Lane in Cambridge. Police say Jade Walker, 16, of Cambridge, was traveling west on Route 15 and was making a left turn into her driveway when she hit a car driven by Paul Munsey, 70, of East Hartland, Conn., who was traveling east. Munsey spun out control and ended up hitting a truck driven by Philip Young, 32, of Brookfield, from behind before heading down the embankment. Munsey’s Jeep Cherokee was totaled. All three drivers were wearing seatbelts, police say.
Jan. 12 at 6:47 p.m., Jeremy Stover, 45, of Wilmington, Mass., was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, after police discovered his car stuck in a snowbank on Route 12 in Elmore.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
