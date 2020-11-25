Nov. 20 at 7:35 p.m., a man showed up at the Williston state police barracks asking to speak with troopers, and began urinating on the front of the building before suddenly attacking a trooper. After a brief scuffle, the man, Joshua M. Lucier, was arrested for assault on an officer, disorderly conduct and prohibited acts. Lucier was cited into Chittenden County court on Feb. 25.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
