March 25, 11:23 p.m., during a motor vehicle stop on Lacasse Road in Elmore, police arrested Devin Gillen, 29, of Wolcott for driving under the influences, first offense.
March 27, 4:34 a.m., police responded to a crash on Route 109 in Cambridge and subsequently arrested Calvin Houle, 23, of Jeffersonville for DUI. Police said Houle was headed east on Route 109 when he lost control of a Nissan Altima and rolled into some trees. Houle was able to get out of the car and he was taken to Copley Hospital for a compression fracture in his back and lacerations. The car was totaled.
March 27, 12:08 a.m., John Bruce, 30, of Bristol was arrested for DUI after he was stopped for speeding on Route 15 in Johnson.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
