On Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 4:37 p.m. a truck crashed through a stone wall on Thompson Road, near Westman Road, in Cambridge and the driver fled the scene, according to Vermont State Police. The truck, a tan Ford F-150 with black fender flares, was not registered and had an unassigned Vermont registration plate. The rock wall, hand built by the owner of the property, was damaged. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Keith Cote, 802-878-7111.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
