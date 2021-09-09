Robert Germaine, 53, of Hyde Park was cited into court for violating conditions of release stemming from a previous criminal charge of possession of child pornography.
The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department began an investigation into the alleged violation of the earlier charge, for which Germaine has already been arraigned. He’s been ordered to appear in court in Hyde Park on Oct. 27.
•••
Vermont State Police identified the operator of the truck who left the scene of a crash at Thompson and Westman roads in Cambridge Aug. 18 as Peter Morel, 34, of Essex Junction.
Police alleged that Morel crashed through a stone wall and fled the scene, leaving behind his Ford F-150 with black fender flares. The truck was unregistered and had an unassigned Vermont registration plate.
Morel’s whereabouts are unknown, and a warrant is being sought for his arrest. He was also issued several traffic tickets pertaining to this crash.
•••
Trenton Thibault, 21, of Essex Junction, was arrested for driving under the influence and driving with a criminally suspended license after Vermont State Police stopped him on Route 15 near the intersection of Cady Hill in Cambridge for driving 90 mph in a 50 mph zone just after midnight on Sept. 3.
Thibault is expected to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court Sept. 29.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
