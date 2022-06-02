May 25, 12:32 a.m., Spartacus Deslaurier, 46, of Essex Junction, was arrested for domestic assault after police said he assaulted his partner at a North Cambridge Road home.
May 28, 7:19 p.m., Linda Amundsen, 81, of Waterville, was arrested for driving under the influence, second offense, after police said she rolled her car and hit a telephone pole on Route 15 near Pumpkin Harbor Road intersection in Cambridge.
May 29, 1:31 a.m., Katie M. Baraw, 37, of Irasburg, was arrested for DUI No. 1 while Vermont State Police were investigating suspicious activity near Portland Street in Morristown.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
