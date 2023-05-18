April 25 at 8:15 p.m., police arrived at the scene of a car that had crashed into a tree near Road 101 and Waverly Place in Cambridge, finding no one in the vehicle. Troopers located the driver, Samantha Houghton, 31, of Cambridge, at University of Vermont Medical Center. She was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense and leaving the scene of an accident. The car was totaled.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.