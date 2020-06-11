June 3 at 6:45 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Route 100 near the Route 2 intersection in Waterbury after observing several traffic infractions and charged the driver, Scott A. Green, 31, of Waterbury, with driving after criminal license suspension.
June 5 at 8:52 p.m., police stopped a car going 85 in a 50-mph zone on Route 100C in Johnson. The driver, Gavin Judd, 23, of Johnson, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and with speeding.
June 9 at 2:42 p.m., troopers clocked a car driving north on Route 100 in Waterbury at 81 mph in a 40-mph zone. The driver, Christopher J. Nesta, 33, of South Windsor, Conn., was charged with excessive speed.