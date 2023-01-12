Dec. 11 at 2:47 p.m., Jared Jones, 44, of North Wolcott, was arrested for driving under the influence after police said he lost control of his 2003 GMC Sierra on Route 15 near Sunny Acres Road in Cambridge and hit a tree. Jones was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center as a precaution. The car was totaled. Police said speed was also a factor in the crash on the snow-covered and icy roads.
Jan. 7, 4:20 a.m., the owners of My Favorite Things reported that someone forced their way into their restaurant on Main Street in Jeffersonville and stole $100 from the cash register. Police determined that the burglar first entered the building downstairs, at the 158 Main Street restaurant, and stole $150 before heading upstairs to where My Favorite Things is located. Anyone with information is urged to call trooper Keith Cote at 802-878-7111.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.