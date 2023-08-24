Aug. 15 at 4:20 p.m. Vermont State Police are looking for a motorcyclist who has fled from police on two different occasions. On the North Cambridge Road in Cambridge, trooper Keith Cote said he attempted to stop the motorcyclist, who was riding a purple sport bike, for speeding, before they fled. Anyone with information on the owner and operator of the motorcycle should contact Cote at 802-878-7111.

Aug. 18 at 11 a.m., police arrested Joshua Simpson, 33, of Morristown, on an outstanding warrant after stopping a vehicle on Brooklyn Street in Morristown for having a defective headlight. Simpson was a passenger and police say he had failed to appear in court for several previous arrests.

