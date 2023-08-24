Aug. 15 at 4:20 p.m. Vermont State Police are looking for a motorcyclist who has fled from police on two different occasions. On the North Cambridge Road in Cambridge, trooper Keith Cote said he attempted to stop the motorcyclist, who was riding a purple sport bike, for speeding, before they fled. Anyone with information on the owner and operator of the motorcycle should contact Cote at 802-878-7111.
Aug. 18 at 11 a.m., police arrested Joshua Simpson, 33, of Morristown, on an outstanding warrant after stopping a vehicle on Brooklyn Street in Morristown for having a defective headlight. Simpson was a passenger and police say he had failed to appear in court for several previous arrests.
Aug. 18 at 8:14 p.m., police arrested Cory Rivard, 48, of Newport for driving under the influence, second offense, driving with a criminally suspended license, excessive speeding and violating conditions of release. Police say Rivard was driving 101 mph in a 50-mph zone on Route 100 at its intersection with Boy Scout Camp Road in Eden.
Aug. 18 at 8:46 p.m., Thomas P. O’Halloran, 47, of Colchester, was arrested for simple assault and unlawful mischief after police say he assaulted a man at his home on Williamson Road in Cambridge. Police also say O’Halloran broke a window at the residence prior to leaving the scene.
Aug. 19 at 1:02 a.m., Eric Cardinal, 50, of Cambridge, was arrested for driving under the influence, third offense. Police were called to Andrews and Westman roads in Cambridge for a disabled vehicle and found a car in the ditch. Police identified the driver as Cardinal, who was also accused of driving with a criminally suspended license.
Aug. 20 at 6:43 p.m., David Lafountain, 49, of Cambridge, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, after police say he lost control of his motorcycle on Route 15 in Cambridge near Wrong Way Bridge. He suffered minor injuries, police said. Troopers were assisted by Cambridge fire and rescue and Vermont game wardens.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
