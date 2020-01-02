Dec. 25, 6:05 p.m., police stopped a vehicle for a moving violation on Route 15 in Essex. Police charged Nicole Jennison, 47, of Cambridge with driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless and negligent driving.

Dec. 27, 8:27 p.m., police stopped a speeding vehicle on Governor Peck Road in Jericho and asked Brian Haggerty-Perraul, 27, of Jeffersonville to step out of the car, suspecting he was driving under the influence. Haggerty-Perraul refused to cooperate and was removed by force. Haggerty-Perraul was charged with refusing to provide a breath or blood sample and resisting arrest.

Dec. 28, 10:52 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Guptil Road in Waterbury and charged Beracah Sullivan, 40, of Stowe with driving after criminal license suspension.

Dec 29, 8:45 p.m., after a vehicle rolled over at Stowe and Lincoln streets in Waterbury, police charged Stephen A. Toth, 33, of Plainfield with driving under the influence.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.