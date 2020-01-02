Dec. 25, 6:05 p.m., police stopped a vehicle for a moving violation on Route 15 in Essex. Police charged Nicole Jennison, 47, of Cambridge with driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless and negligent driving.
Dec. 27, 8:27 p.m., police stopped a speeding vehicle on Governor Peck Road in Jericho and asked Brian Haggerty-Perraul, 27, of Jeffersonville to step out of the car, suspecting he was driving under the influence. Haggerty-Perraul refused to cooperate and was removed by force. Haggerty-Perraul was charged with refusing to provide a breath or blood sample and resisting arrest.
Dec. 28, 10:52 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Guptil Road in Waterbury and charged Beracah Sullivan, 40, of Stowe with driving after criminal license suspension.
Dec 29, 8:45 p.m., after a vehicle rolled over at Stowe and Lincoln streets in Waterbury, police charged Stephen A. Toth, 33, of Plainfield with driving under the influence.