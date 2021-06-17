An ATV rider lost control on a trail in Cambridge along Route 15 on Sunday and died as a result.
Shawn Poof, a 57, of Colchester, flipped his 2003 Arctic Cat and subsequently died from the injuries sustained in the crash, an investigation by the Vermont State Police revealed.
