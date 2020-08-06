July 24 at 6:24 p.m., Elvin Sweet, 44, of Swanton, was cited into court Sept. 16, accused of driving after criminal license suspension. Police pulled Sweet over on Route 104 in Cambridge.
July 26 at 7:30 p.m., a 6-month-old puppy was found on the side of Newton Valley Road in Belvidere. The puppy, which was severely emaciated, was brought to Lamoille Valley Veterinary Services, where it died. After an investigation, police determined the puppy was owned by James Holloway, Jr., and James Holloway, Sr., who left the puppy on the side of the road. The two were cited into court on Sept. 16 to answer to charges of animal cruelty. Police say four other dogs were voluntarily surrendered, were treated and will be put up for adoption.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
